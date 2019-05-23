COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Medical Center will join the CHI St Joseph Health system, according to a release sent Thursday.

The medical center is expected to full become part of the St Joseph system by the third quarter of this year, sometime between July and September 2019.

Below is a release from College Station Medical Center and CHI St Joseph Health:

Agreement Signed for College Station Medical Center to Align with CHI St. Joseph Health Alignment Will Improve Access, Service for the Community

BRYAN, Texas—May 23, 2019 – Subsidiaries of Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) have signed an agreement for College Station Medical Center (CSMC) to soon become part of CHI St. Joseph Health.

The agreement was signed today, May 23 and the transfer is expected to be complete in the third quarter of this calendar year. “CHI St. Joseph is excited by the possibility of bringing College Station Medical Center into our system, “ said Theron Park, president and CEO of CHI St. Joseph Health.

“This potential alignment can ensure that our healthcare facilities have a strong, sustainable future in the Brazos Valley. In a challenging and changing healthcare environment, this will improve access and service to the College Station community. It also gives us the opportunity to invest capital and expand services at College Station Medical Center, which will only enhance the health of the community and strengthen delivery of healthcare in the Brazos Valley, while also expanding access to the CHI St. Joseph and Texas A&M Health Network,” Park said.

“College Station Medical Center and CHI St. Joseph Health have a solid working relationship,” said America Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, College Station Medical Center. “CHI St. Joseph Health is a high quality institution and we are excited by the possibility of working together to build upon the experience and care we provide for patients in College Station.”

CHI St. Joseph Health is a 236-bed regional hospital with a Level II Trauma Center. College Station Medical Center is a 167-bed community hospital with a Level III Trauma Center. College Station Medical Center will operate as a Catholic healthcare facility once the transfer is complete. The discussions do not affect day-to-day operations at any of the facilities at this time.

The organizations anticipate having more information to share once the transfer is complete.