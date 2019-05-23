Officers from the College Station Police Department are looking for two unknown suspects who broke into a home on Jones Butler Road just before 6 a.m. and demanded money from the resident.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Jones Butler Road at Lake Ridge Townhomes.

The caller told authorities two unknown black men wearing masks kicked open the home's front door and then entered a bedroom inside the apartment.

Police said one of the suspects pointed a pistol at the victim and demanded money from them.

The suspects were not able to get any money from the victims.

Authorities also said that after a brief altercation inside the bedroom, the suspects left from the apartment in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the incident.