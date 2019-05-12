COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police and Amber Alert Brazos Valley are reminding residents that 16-year-old Martha Ruiz is still missing.

Ruiz went missing almost two months ago and is believed to possible be in the Houston area.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact CSPD, Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

CSPD: 979-764-3600

Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers: 979-775-TIPS

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)