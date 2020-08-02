COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 13th annual 50 Men Who Cook event took place Friday Feb. 7 at the Brazos County Expo Complex.

141 men picked up their aprons and got to cooking, for a good cause of course. Proceeds from sponsorships, ticket sales, silent auction items, raffle tickets and mystery prizes will fund the College Station ISD Education Foundation, which supports all 19 CSISD campuses through student scholarships, classroom projects, book vouchers for Pre-K/ Head Start students, and other benefits for the students.

CHI St. Joseph sponsored the event for the 3rd year in a row, and “celebrity chefs” included teams from all across the community; from teachers and administrators, bankers, doctors, and even KAGS’ very own Dr. Christopher Nunly and Mike Lucas.

The College Station ISD Education Foundation is grateful for the community’s support of local public schools.

For more information on the event, or what the CSISD Education Foundation is all about, you can visit their website here.

50 Men Who Cook Event Deliciousness in a cup! Handled with care. Food prep. Silent auction. Lots of prizes to raise money for education.

