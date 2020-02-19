BRYAN, Texas — The 2020 Taste of Aggieland was hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

The Brazos County Expo housed the 36 restaurants that showed Bryan-College Station locals what they have to offer.

“We always say if you leave here hungry, it’s your own fault," said Glen Brewer, the President and CEO of the Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce.

“We wanted to do something for our restaurants and by partnering with the restaurant association, everyone can get a sample of what they do.”

Restaurants like J.Cody’s, Nam Café and Small Cakes were all on deck with a special menu item to serve, all for a good cause.

For just $30, locals could eat all they wanted and put their money somewhere that matters.

“We’re doing a culinary arts competition so some of the proceeds from your ticket goes to culinary arts scholarships,” Brewer said.

In my personal opinion, there’s no better way take part in some philanthropy.

“You come out here one time, you always come back, half the money goes to culinary scholarships, get to talk to your friends and neighbors, you have good food, you get to have a good competition you get to watch. It’s just a win win win all around.”