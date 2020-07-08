30 local students go back-to-school shopping with the Salvation Army

Each child received $100 for their back-to-school items.

BRYAN, Texas — 30 excited kids roamed around Walmart today with family members and Salvation Army volunteers to get ready to go back to school.

“These children have participated in our character building classes in the Salvation Army for the past year, and the Women’s Auxiliary is sponsoring each child $100 to do back to school shopping for clothes and shoes and other needed items such as that," said Salvation Army Brazos Valley Lieutenant Andrea Israel.

In a time of a lot of uncertainties, this shopping trip may have meant a lot more to the families involved this year.

“...With the effect of the pandemic, so many more families are being impacted financially more than they ever have before, and back to school is always a financial burden on any family across the board, making sure you got the right, all the supplies you need," said Israel.