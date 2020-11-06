300 meals being distributed at Bryan-College Station Salvation Army June 12

BRYAN, Texas —
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station and Brazos Feed It Forward are working together with local restaurants to help support those who have been impacted by COVID-19.
On Friday June 12 at 5pm, 300 meals will be available at The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station on Cavitt Avenue in Bryan. Anyone affected by the pandemic can pick up a meal on a first come first serve basis.
The six restaurants participating are Ronin’s, C&J’s Barbeque, Smitty K’s, Rx Pizza, Nam Café, and Casa Rodriguez.