300 meals being distributed at Bryan-College Station Salvation Army June 12

The distribution will take place at The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station on Cavitt Avenue in Bryan.
BRYAN, Texas —

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station and Brazos Feed It Forward are working together with local restaurants to help support those who have been impacted by COVID-19. 

On Friday June 12 at 5pm, 300 meals will be available at The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station on Cavitt Avenue in Bryan. Anyone affected by the pandemic can pick up a meal on a first come first serve basis. 

The six restaurants participating are Ronin’s, C&J’s Barbeque, Smitty K’s, Rx Pizza, Nam Café, and Casa Rodriguez.

