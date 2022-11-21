A Bryan woman is celebrating 34 years of providing Thanksgiving in the BCS area

A Bryan woman will provide free Thanksgiving meals from her home for the 34th year in a row in a celebration of continuing to give back to those in need.

BRYAN, Texas — Many decades ago, a Bryan woman had the vision to help those in the need throughout the BCS community. That vision, which eventually became a small gesture of kindness eventually blossomed into a feast for all.

For 34 years, Gloria Kennard has been providing thanksgiving to the BCS community right from her house.

"I haven't missed a year," stated Kennard. "In 1988 I was just sitting around at home doing nothing and God put it in my mind you need to do something for people and I said I'll get a Thanksgiving meal going."

From there she partnered with her pastor at the time, looking for donations from the community, to keep cooking every year. Kennard boasted about how she's never missed a year, believing it speaks to her dedication to her community. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, she has a goal to provide over 800 plates at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

"I started asking people for donations and it just started flowing up and now it's too much," said Kennard. "The meal is for the needy, the sick, the shut in, or whoever needs a meal."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in previous years, Kennard's tradition had to be altered and changed to match the tough times. However, this year residents can return for seconds.