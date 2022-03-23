The tornado that tore through the Lone Star state left two homeowners picking up the pieces.

KURTEN, Texas — Late Monday night, tornadoes swirled around the lone star state. In Kurten and Madisonville, there was severe damage to homes. Broken tree limbs and power lines knocked out for several homes throughout the towns.

Melinda and Paul Jenkins told KAGS they had a front row seat to the tornado.

As they were sitting in their living room, they heard what they described as, the tornado hitting outside their home. Melinda said she began to see furniture on their porch fly by, and wind stirring the dirt up. At that moment, she told her husband they needed to take action.

"We were watching tv before until just a couple minutes before it hit. That's when I said to him I think it's a tornado, we need to do something," Melinda said. "So we got up to walk to the bedroom closet and that's when it hit."

From there, the Jenkins headed to the closet but the tornado's strength knocked them down. Thankfully, the Jenkins sustained no injuries, just soreness. However, they said they are grateful it wasn't worse, as it was minor damage inside the home.

"We're just grateful. Inside is really not that bad at all, we're just amazed and very thankful, it mainly just threw things out of cabinets and, I mean there's not even a broken window."

Just creaked floor boards, walls, uprooted trees and their entire home shifted. All of it lasting for about two minutes, according to Melinda.

Initially, they wanted to head to their barn for safety, whose roof also got torn off. Thankfully, they said they are happy they made that split decision not to go.

"This was just so quick and gone just as quick as it hit. We're glad we didn't walk out that door to go down there because all of that would have fallen on us. We're just thankful."