'It's God's plan,' a local church is delivering blessings throughout the BCS

Kingdom Focus Ministries in Bryan delivered groceries from their food pantry on Thursday, but are also looking to do more in the new year.

BRYAN, Texas — While people are trying to stay warm in the BCS area, a local church is warming the bellies and hearts of residents with a food pantry.

As many people are gearing up to travel this Christmas holiday, Kingdom Focus Ministries in Bryan is traveling around the Brazos Valley to deliver groceries.

Pantry Coordinator, Sister Francis Whiting explained how it all began with a vision one of her church disciples had: to be a servant for Christ and help people.

"And to glory be to him, it's not about us, we've just been chosen to do it to be a vessel for him," said Whiting.

However, their food pantry deliveries don't run on a typical delivery routes. On Thursday, they stopped in more than five neighborhoods in Bryan and College Station, delivering hundreds of meals to families.

While spreading joy in the community has been a major highlight of local Brazos Valley organizations this holiday season, Whiting feels her actions are just a part of their duty as Christians.

"We will get in the van and pray, however god leads us we just go, cause if he tell me take a right or if somebody's walking, he tell me to stop, I stop," said Whiting. "God wants us to be a forerunner for him and he will tell us everything that we need done he'll teach it to us step by step, and that's what we're doing in his name."

The organization's next time on the road to deliver blessings to locals will be on Wednesday, Dec 28. As the new year approaches, they're looking for more groups to become leaders in Christ with them.

"The people need to see that in us that try to be Christ-like," said Whitling. "We need to be a display for them. If there were more people on board and we had other vans and vehicles to go we can go north, south, east and west."