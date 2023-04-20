A student-led coalition at Texas A&M is looking to drive efforts towards marijuana decriminalization

A coalition of organizations consisting of Texas A&M University students are working to decriminalize possession of Cannabis in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Starting on Thursday, April 20, student groups at Texas A&M will begin a campaign to decriminalize cannabis in the city of College Station.

The group consists of the Cannabis Hemp Innovation League, Aggies for Liberty, Students For Sensible Drug Policy, and Young Dems BCS. It is led by Josh Van Dyke, who works for Texas A&M University's hemp breeding program.

He explained how he the effort came to life after researching the issue across Texas, with Austin voting to decriminalize marijuana in May 2022.

"We're trying to prevent police from searching just for smell because marijuana and hemp smell completely identical" said Dyke.

The group's goal is ultimately to decriminalize possession of cannabis for Class A and B misdemeanors.