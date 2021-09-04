Aggie Gameday Guide: Texas A&M vs. Kent State

With kick-off approaching, we want to help you get to the game without a problem.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tailgating

Tailgating is going strong in certain parking lots near Kyle Field. If you want to stop by and have some pre-game fun you can visit lots: 64, 66, 67, 68 and 70.

Parking

Parking is available all over Aggieland. Whether you have a permit or not we will go over everything you need to know.

A&M Permit Holders

If you want to park on campus for free you must have your permit barcode printed on your phone or printed to show the cashier. Your permit bar code can be found by logging into your account here.

Non-Permit Holders

If you do not have a permit to park on campus you have to pay $20 to $25 for your spot. The university is offering contactless parking in various parking lots and garages around campus. To reserve your spot in advance you can click here.

If you are unable to reserve your spot there will be multiple lots on campus that will only accept cash payment to park. Most of the lots are located along Raymond Stotzer Parkway. To view a map of the exact lots that are accepting cash click here. They are marked with a dark green color.

Transportation

The University offers multiple free shuttles that travel throughout the College Station/Bryan area. Most shuttles begin their routes three hours pre-game and continue until one hour post-game. The kick-off is scheduled for Saturday at 7 a.m.

Pick up on Regent Street between 26th and 27th Street

Drop off near Rudder Tower

Free parking in public lots

$5 parking in the public parking garage

Four off-campus shuttles stop at various apartments throughout College Station. Specific information about the routes is listed below.

Drop off on Lubbock Street near Kyle Field

Has multiple bus stops near apartments on Luther Street, Southwest Parkway, University Oaks and Anderson Street

Texas A&M has a 5,200-acre campus so shuttles are a must. There are a total of six buses that pick up at permit parking lots on school grounds.

Drop off near Kyle Field on Joe Routt Boulevard

If you park in lots near Olsen Field or Reed Arena there is a bus stop near you

Drop off near Kyle Field on Old Main Drive

Bus stops on Kimbrough Boulevard and Agronomy Road

Bush Library Shuttle operates 5 hours pre-game time

Pick up in lots 47, 50 and 51

Drop off near Rubber Tower near Lamar Street and Lubbock Street

All of the shuttles are accessible for people with disabilities. If you would like a bus route that is exclusively for people with disabilities the Para Lot Shuttle is for you.

Mobility impaired parking and pick up is available in Lot 88

Drop off is at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center

Rideshare and Taxis

Texas A&M Transport Services tweeted out that Lot 30E is available for rideshare and taxi pick-up before and after the game.

Lot 30e is available for rideshare & taxi pick up & drop off during and after the @AggieFootball game #BTHOkentstate pic.twitter.com/ee4gKiS4ap — TAMU Transport Svcs (@aggiespiritbus) September 4, 2021