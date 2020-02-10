The network has been around since 2003, and are now able to use their new office for intervention, prevention and education.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Law enforcement and emergency officials in the Brazos Valley are celebrating the opening of the new Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley office.

The organization of board members and volunteers held a ribbon cutting this afternoon.

The amber alert network Brazos Valley will now run their operations from their new office at Peace Lutheran Church.

They're also celebrating their growth by hiring their first full time employee.

All moves to promote education, prevention and intervention.

The Amber Alert network Brazos Valley has been around since 2003, and you can learn more about them on their website.