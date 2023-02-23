The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is hosting a Boots & BBQ Fundraiser to help the local community

The fundraiser, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, is meant to give the public a look into what the council does for the local community.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley has been a leader in the arts community for over 50 years, and now they are asking the community to help out with their cause through a fundraiser.

“Here at the arts council what we like to do is make art accessible to all, and we do that in several different ways: funding, promotion, making our gallery free to the public, bringing in interesting things and supporting the arts in all areas,” explained Executive Director, Sheree Boenger.

The council has been a guiding light for those who have found themselves in a dark place and are looking for a way to turn their lives around.

“We team up with the juvenile center and we call that program 'art for life' and so we bring in teachers that will teach kids how to do poetry, and with the poetry they learn how to express themselves through words instead of bad actions and making better choices," said Boenger. "We also do murals and things so they learn how to make better decisions through art.”

Many people underestimate the influence of art, and this council is proving how creativity helps individuals in every way.

“We help on so many levels not only for economic reasons it teaches kids how to learn different ways if you look at all the studies that go with your mental health and to me creativity is just another tool you've got to develop it and learn it,” explained Boenger.

This weekend gives the public an opportunity to support the arts council and learn more about their impact.

“What Boots and BBQ allows is for people to come in experience the arts council and help us raise money for all the several programs we do at a very low cost. Plus, we have some fantastic BBQ.” Boegner described.