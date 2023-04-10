Autumn Festival at Lincoln Recreation Center for Senior Citizens

On Oct. 13 the Lincoln Recreation Center will be hosting its annual Senior Autumn Festival for the elderly community to enjoy.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An annual fall festival for the elderly community is underway with a few changes from years past.

Kari Williamson, Senior Services Coordinator for the Lincoln Recreation Center explained what the event is about.

"Our Senior Autumn Fest, we host it every year, in years past its been at Veterans Park, but with the weather being so unpredictable we decided to move it indoors," she said.

They get to enjoy an evening of childhood fun with food, dancing, door prizes and even dressing up in their own Halloween costumes.

“Its not a requirement but its encouraged everybody looks forward to dressing up and is see some of the best costumes at this event,” said Williamson.

The love for festivities never ages, and the Lincoln Center wants seniors to hold onto that.

“I think as you age, it's important to still have fun and still get to dress up, and get your Halloween costume on, and still have that youthful fun,” noted Williamson.

A long-standing resource for the elderly hopes to bring new friendships and joy to local seniors.

“Just having that place in the community to go and have events like this; our seniors have given so much to our community, and its important for us to give back, and this is our way of saying thank you for all you’ve done, and we want them to enjoy these times,” Williamson said.

The event will take place on October 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center. It is located at 1000 Eleanor Street in College Station.

