B-CS libraries provide free, online tutoring resource

Tutor.com is a free, online platform for students of all walks of life to get help via chat or phone conversation. All you need is a library card.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Just a few days into December have gone by, and by that time, the kiddos are probably ready for another break from school, but Bryan-College Station Public Libraries are giving students some much needed help.

Online learning and this school year in general has been tough, but thanks to some grant money, students in Bryan-College Station with a library card can log into Tutor.com for free online homework help via online chatting or by the phone.

“It’s a way for you to not only work with someone live, one on one but it’s a way also for you to drop off assignments for you to get feedback on. We love providing services to the community. Power of the knowledge is what it’s all about,” said Beatrice Saba, Bryan-College Station Libraries' Library Services Director.

B-CS libraries to offer new eBook collections for all ages http://t.co/UgMGe9z8 — City of Bryan (@CityofBryan) February 8, 2012

This service is available for all subjects, grade levels and even life levels.

College students and those looking to join the workforce can also use Tutor.com to help them too.

Bryan-College Station Libraries published a tutorial on how to create an account and navigate through Tutor.com.