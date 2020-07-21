B-CS supporting child entrepreneurs; encouraging kids to participate in Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day My Way encourages kids in Bryan-College Station to host a lemonade stand either virtually or in-person.

BRYAN, Texas — Have you ever craved a nice tall glass of iced lemonade on a hot Texas day? Well crave no more! Lemonade Day is just around the corner, and Bryan-College Station wants local kiddos to participate in this fun and educational event that's sure to get the neighbors swarming for a glass. Lemonade Day encourages children to develop their business and character-building skills by hosting a lemonade stand in their community.

While the event is held nationally August 20-23, Bryan-College Station is hosting their Lemonade Day My Way event October 1-4. During this time, Lemonade Day leaders in Bryan-College Station want kids to host a lemonade stand either virtually or in-person; adjusting to the current health and safety guidelines given by local health officials and the CDC.

Children can host their lemonade stand as a drive-thru, as a to-go order, or as a virtual store. Your child also don't have to wait until October to start their business! If they want to start their lemonade stand August 20-23 on the actual Lemonade Day, and then GROW their business until October 1-4, they could be eligible to receive a "More Than Just A Day Award". Other rewards will be given to participants who bring in the most profit over four days, those who had a great online marketing plan, and to those who put in a lot of prep-work into their business plan.

To learn more about Lemonade Day, these contests, submission deadlines and other criteria, visit their website HERE.