BCS Salvation Army receives a $25,000 donation for local utility assistance

The Salvation Army Bryan-College Station is starting 2023 in a big way thanks to a huge donation from ATMOS Energy Corporation.

BRYAN, Texas — The BCS Salvation Army recently received a $25,000 donation from ATMOS to help local people and families with their utility bills in 2023.

"We're very privileged and honored that ATMOS would choose the Salvation Army as the organization to which to give these funds through," Salvation Army Captain Timothy Israel said. "For us it means they trust us to help facilitate those funds and get those to the people in need."

ATMOS has been an ongoing supporter of the Salvation Army for years according to Captain Israel. He says this is by far the largest gift they have ever received.

"Those that we are helping are individuals that month-to-month is tight on expenses and income and maybe they experienced some kind of setback in the last month," Israel said. "They're needing help to make ends meet, or just the increased costs that they experienced from last month is throwing off that monthly budget."

If you're in need of utility assistance, you can come in or call the Salvation Army at 979-361-0618. A staff member will help you through the application process and see if you qualify as a family in need.