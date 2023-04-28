BISD building family's dream home through community

From 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 29, BISD staff, students and more will be smoothing out concrete for the foundation of a new home for a family in need.

BRYAN, Texas — On Saturday, April 29, the Bryan Independent School District will be taking the next steps in building a family's dream home.

For the first time last year, Bryan ISD partnered with BCS's Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a family in need—the Quinterro-Mendez family.

What was an overcrowded living situation for the family will turn into a five-bedroom, two bathroom dream home because of the partnership. Community donations, fundraisers, and a donor matching $40,000 have all had a hand in making this all come together.

"All these things coalescing together to help the Quinterro-Mendez family," Habitat for Humanity, Development Director Carl Orozco, said.

On Friday, they began to prepare for what they describe as the most exciting part of the process: the wall raising. From 8:30 a.m. to noon, BISD staff, students and more will smooth out concrete for its foundation.

With 60 Bryan High School ambassadors being a part of the build, student ambassador leader and English teacher, Cindy Dominguez, is overjoyed to be apart of this heartwarming project.

"So we're hauling dirt, we took off all the edging, the wood edging, the concrete slab," said Dominguez. "We're instilling in them the essential eight characteristics that Bryan High really try to embed: tolerance, gratitude, community service."

With the build being open to the public, Orozco wants residents to get involved, and believes an all hands on deck approach to building this dream home is what makes the BCS community life-changing.

"Even if they don't come out and volunteer, the fact that they know their ISD's involved in something like this, I think says a lot about our community," said Orozco.