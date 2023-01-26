City of Hearne unveils new additions to Bob Jones Park

Ruben Gomez and Emmett Aguirre, the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem of Hearne, said that this was made possible through a partnership with GATX.

HEARNE, Texas — The City of Hearne unveiled the latest additions to Bob Jones Park in the central area of town on Thursday afternoon.

City leaders gathered with representatives from GATX who helped make the new additions possible. Some of the new features include playground equipment and outdoor workout equipment in the park.

Ruben Gomez, the Mayor of Hearne, and Emmett Aguirre, the Mayor Pro Tem, said that they are grateful to have provided new features for children who live in the area.

"It's turned out very nice and we're trying to continue to grow and we've got a lot of participation here and we're happy to have it, said Aguirre. "There's lot's of small children in this area of town, it's easy and safe for them to get to and we're just eternally grateful."

Gomez said they plan to host an event for the public with the help of BVCASA later in March.