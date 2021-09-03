Boys and Girls Club of Brazos Valley announces new Chief Executive Office

Rhonda Watson is a Texas native and has previous professional experience with the Hospice Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of Brazos Valley announced Tuesday Rhonda Watson as their new Chief Executive Officer.

A native Texan, Watson has spent time in Seattle where she furthered her expertise in nonprofit consulting, fund development, project management, and television production.

"Rhonda is the right fit for the CEO position as evidenced by her commitment to diversity and transparency," Barbara Clemmons, Board and Search Committee Member said in a statement. "I look forward to her tenure as she will impact not just the Club but the community as well."

During her twelve year tenure at Hospice Brazos Valley, Watson increased brand awareness and reformed their marketing outreach and customer service experience.

Belle Bramhall, incoming Board Chair, led the executive office search committee.

“Rhonda brings experience, leadership skills and energy that will inspire our board, staff and members." Bramhall said. "You just have to meet her to understand why we have chosen Rhonda to lead our Club into the future.”