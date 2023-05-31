Bryan's Boys & Girls Club is growing green thumbs thanks to community donations

The Boys and Girls Club in Bryan began its new vegetable garden this Saturday thanks to various donations, they hope to create a positive experience for kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys and Girl's Club of Bryan is getting some green thumbs this summer.

Thanks to many different community donations, this non-profit is cultivating a food-friendly environment for kids.

“We wanted to do a garden we wanted the kids to be involved and learn to appreciate where their food comes form and in doing so we help them be willing to try some foods that they haven't tried before,” explained Boys and Girls Club Culinary Director, Mark Torres.

Different groups like Aggieland Credit Union and the Bryan Rotary Club also donated money and materials to help put the project in motion.

“I said that’s terrific we got to do something out here so we set up a workday Saturday and we built three above the ground gardens with cinder blocks,” said President of Bryan Rotary Club, Steven Steele.

This community effort is an opportunity to support the children of the Boys and Girls Club in many ways.

“Our kids, for some of them, we don’t know what their situation is and during the year we feed them," explained Torres. "Every day of the week after school we provide a meal for them and for some of them, that may be the last meal of the day.”

By taking care of their own garden, they can apply these lessons into their own lives as well.

“What we expect the kids to learn is its okay to get your hands dirty and anything we can do to help foster that and help that interest grow at home and then eventually we’d love to see community gardens," noted Torres.

The Bryan Rotary Club along with other groups are helping the growth of this garden as well as the creation of a playground on the property.