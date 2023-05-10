Boys & Girls new Athletic Director inspiring kids to continue competitive sports

The Boys & Girls Club has appointed a new athletic director with a passion for keeping youth sports competitive and strengthening the club's positive impact.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley has been a long standing resource for kids looking for after school activities and a new athletic director is guiding these kids to a brighter athletic future.

“Me being a former club kid, its always about the kids, and what I can do to help them have a better day and better life,” explained Jamal Ware, the newly appointed Athletic Director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.

Throughout the year, the club offers basketball, football and many other activities that kids have been playing for years.

“I can play any sport and try new things and make friends,” said seventh grader, Treyvon Marshal, who has been playing basketball and football at the club for almost four years now.

This place is an outlet for fun and encouragement, and Ware knows how special the club can be for kids in a difficult situation.

“For me, it was always that safe space, and when you have athletics making it safe but also being able to go somewhere you can compete on a high level and get that experience, it looks good for high school coaches but it also looks good for the college level,” explained Ware.

Life lessons are taught early to these athletes, ensuring good sportsmanship is built into them.

“We play games here, and when the other team loses they try not make us feel bad, and put all the pressure on us,” said sixth grader and multi-year attendee, Denaiyah Wilson.

Ware hopes to bring the community together in uplifting the youth.

“With Texas A&M down the road, I wanna try to find a way to partner with them get their athletes to hold clinics or talks to the kids. Anything that can help brighten these kids futures,” explained the athletic director.

However, these kids already have a game plan in mind.

“I wanna play football in the NFL," shared Marshal.

Wilson confidently stated, "I wanna go to the WNBA, but if that doesn’t work out, it probably will, I wanna be a police officer.”

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube