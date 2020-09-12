City of Bryan assuming ownership of historic Queen Theatre

The Bryan City Council unanimously approved the conveyance of the iconic building from the Downtown Bryan Association at the Council’s December meeting

BRYAN, Texas — The iconic Queen Theatre is now owned by the City of Bryan. The historic landmark on South Main Street sits in the heart of Historic Downtown Bryan. The Bryan City Council unanimously approved the conveyance of the building from the Downtown Bryan Association (DBA) at the Council’s Dec. 8, 2020 meeting. Previously, the DBA unanimously approved the same agreement at their Nov. 5, 2020 meeting.

The terms of the property transfer include that the city will be responsible for the balance of the current mortgage and closing costs not to exceed $470,000. The city of Bryan will also assume the maintenance and upkeep of the building. Although the City of Bryan has no plans to sell the building, DBA would receive the first right of refusal to purchase it in the next five years.

“The Queen has a rich history as part of Downtown Bryan, and the city’s ownership of the building will ensure it remains a vibrant part of Downtown Bryan and our community,” said Mayor Andrew Nelson.

The office portions of the building will be occupied by Destination Bryan, the recently established destination marketing organization for the City of Bryan. The city will solidify future plans for the rest of the building in the coming year.

The Queen was built in the late 1800's as a hotel. The hotel began showing silent films on the ground in the early 1900's. The name "Queen Theatre" was officially given in 1914 and in 1939 the hotel was converted into a fully operational moving theatre.