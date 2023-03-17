'I think it starts with us' | First female TABC chief speaks on changing the gender narrative as a leader

As the first female chief of law enforcement for the TABC, Brandy Norris wants to be seen as a good chief not only among females, but future TABC chiefs as well.

BRYAN, Texas — They it's a man's world, while some believe it revolves around women.

One woman is working to create a community where it revolves around both genders.

Brandy Norris is a Bryan-College Station native that has been in law enforcement for over two decades. She is currently the chief of law enforcement for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Norris began working as a patrol officer with the College Station Police Department in 1997. It was her late father, who was a police officer, that inspired her to follow in his footsteps.

During her career as a patrol officer, she received several accolades before being promoted to a sergeant in 2005. She was later promoted again to lieutenant in 2009, where she oversaw the department of Internal Affairs division.

In TABC's 85-year history of leaders, Norris is the first woman to hold the position. She explained how they don't and it's influencing young girls negatively.

"I think it starts with us," Norris said. "I never wanted to be a good female chef, I just wanna be a good chief. My contention is we need to get out of that because of what are we telling the young ladies coming up behind us."

In lieu of National Women's History month, she pushes for women to drop the narrative of comparing their roles to men, believing that's stopping women from entering the industry. Along with male dominated ones alike.

"We're scaring them off, right? Because we're telling them you have to work three times as harder to be successful in this career," said Norris. "It's relative and it's perspective."

Growing up in the BCS community and now working in it is a blessing to her, she shared. Furthermore, as a leader, she wants to be a guiding light for up and comers from both genders.

"One thing I try to relay to the younger officers, younger agents coming up is be proud of what you do and sell it," she said. "25 years later here we are."

Now, she holds the title of being the first peace officer to serve as a chief in TABC as well as being the first to oversee a statewide police force in the Lone Star State.