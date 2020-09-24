Brazos Church Pantry clients increase by 20 percent during pandemic

The Brazos Church Pantry served more than 35 thousand people last year and are projected to serve nearly 40 thousand this year.

BRYAN, Texas — As Hunger Action Month continues, food pantries in the Brazos Valley have not stopped serving the community in the midst of COVID-19.

The Brazos Church Pantry served more than 35 thousand people last year and are projected to serve nearly 40 thousand this year. But just like many other places, the church pantry has had to change its protocols on how it interacts with the community.

“Everything is done curbside now whereas before they were able to come into the building... We don’t handle driver licenses or personal items; it’s all done through the window at a distance and follow protocols of sanitation and handwashing," said Brazos Church Pantry President Tom Mcdougal.

Many of the pantry’s volunteers are in the high-risk population for the virus, which has caused some to drop out.

“I would say about 60 percent dropped out early on because they’re high risk, but as time has gone on and we’ve implemented the different protocols many of them have come back, not all of them, but many of them, and we’ve had other people that have gotten involved and has given them a chance to get involved, so it has been good from that aspect to get in more younger people," said Mcdougal.

The number of clients being served have increased by 20 percent since March. Despite the increase, the church pantry is stocked up and always ready to help those in need.

“We have been very well blessed. The food bank is our partner that has been just going out of the way to help give us everything that we’ve needed. Our churches have stepped up, our donors have stepped up, we have been so blessed with everything that we need. We really haven’t gone lacking for anything," said Mcdougal.