Brazos Valley Blessings gives a sneak peak at what to expect at their annual Christmas Gala & Silent Auction at the Brazos Valley Museum in Bryan

The Brazos Valley Blessings founder shared with KAGS how the non-profit began in 2020 at the height of the pandemic and what their plans are for their upcoming gala.

BRYAN, Texas — A non-profit that's dedicated its time to building the Brazos area by feeding the homeless and helping local youth is gearing up for its Christmas Gala and Silent Auction that's happening this Friday, Nov. 4.

Brazos Valley resident Amber Robertson is described as having a heart of gold. Her organization Brazos Valley Blessings was founded in 2020 has helped hundreds of families in Brazos valley.

Now, she's celebrating their success with their second annual Christmas Gala and silent auction. Her goal is to help end poverty in the area.

"Come to celebrate, BVB has put in a lot of work this year for our community," said Robertson. "So at the end of the day, we're gonna be celebrating our member of the year, we're going to be celebrating a mom in this community with a heart of servitude and has experienced a great loss. We want to show people that we do have a good time. We come for the goal of raising money for kids in our community and families in our community."

Robertson believes after the toll COVID-19 has taken on families everywhere, kids are deserving of these treasures.

"We gotta help somebody and why not help kids so that's we did," said Robertson.

The gala will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum in Bryan. All the money raised will go towards the 150-plus families BVB is providing Christmas for.

Their goal is to raise $35,000 to make sure the over 300 kids in their program can have a Christmas.