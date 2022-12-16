Brazos Valley Blessings prepares for third annual community Christmas giveaway

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, Brazos Valley Blessings will be at the McFerrin Center in College Station to distribute Christmas presents to families.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local non-profit is starting Christmas early with gifting several Brazos County families presents.

Founder of the non-profit organization Brazos Valley Blessings, Amber Robertson has been hard at work preparing for the organization's third annual Community Christmas giveaway. With the help of the community contributing to the BVB fundraiser to fund Christmas gifts for families that signed up who were struggling this holiday season.

Robertson, overwhelmed with joy on the blessings she is able to spread this season, shared how the giveaway speaks volumes about the local community.

"This is how we build the Brazos," said Robertson. "We're making sure they have the bare necessities and then we're moving on to of course the fun stuff the toys and the gifts."

From toys to undergarments, it's going to be a very merry Christmas for some families in the Brazos Valley.

"This is our third Christmas and it's super humbling. We're very appreciative, very thankful, and I think it just goes to show that the Brazos will take care of the Brazos," said Robertson.

While creating the perfect Christmas for Brazos families, the giving spirit even spills into her own.

"I'm more hands on so if something needs to be picked up messed around with, I'm the person who does it," said Robertson's daughter, Brianna.

Her daughters Brianna and Briasia are also a key part of operations, being two essential members who keep BVB going.

"They run the show behind the scenes a lot of times and they pitch in and servitude is very big in our family," said Robertson.

They started building the boxes on Friday, Dec. 16 to prepare to gift them to families on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.