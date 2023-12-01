What is the Brazos Valley Connection project? How a new project is looking to make a greater impact locally

A new community collaboration project is coming to the Brazos Valley in late February.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos Valley Community Connection is a new project born of the collaborative efforts of several Brazos County non-profit organizations that are looking to organize their resources and serve community members in a more effective way.

The project is set to kick off on Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bryan in the Matt's House building.

Committee Chair member Kayla Duncan laid out what the project was about, saying "Its going to be a day where anybody who needs help can come and be able to initiate services on site. So if you need food bank services, if you want to find out more information about SARC or some of the other agencies that are gonna be there, you can come in that day and get that done or make an appointment or have those things set up start your paper work so if you have multiple needs you can get that all served in one area."

The project will provide on-site services, health screenings, and appointment scheduling. Texas A&M Public Health students will serve as patient navigators, assisting community members throughout the process and conducting follow ups to assess the community impact of the event.

"There is no age limit on help everyone has times in their life when they’re struggling you can be 20 something 30 something 40 something 50 something or a senior or have children that are younger than that and we want to make sure that we’re servicing everyone and people know that this is a safe space to come and really try to find that answer," said Duncan. "We want to make sure that people in the Brazos Valley understand we’re here to help all of these non profits and agencies places are places right here in your community."