x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6

Here's what's happening around the Brazos Valley in the first weekend in November.
Credit: KAGS

TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November.

LBAA Profit Share at Blackwater Draw 

  • Where: Blackwater Draw in Bryan
  • When: Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Admission: Free

Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.

A&M Garden Club annual Arbor Day celebration

  • Where: Richard Carter Park in College Station
  • When: Friday, Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Admission: Free

The A&M Garden Club will be hosting their annual Arbor Day celebration at Richard Carter Park in College Station from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to honor club members.

Movin' Melvin Brown tap-dancing performance in Bryan

Movin' Melvin Brown, a tap dancer that has made stage appearances with names such as James Brown, BB King and Stevie Wonder in a myriad of venues around the world, is back in Bryan to perform at the Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church.

Friday Night Live for 5th-8th graders at the Lincoln Recreation 

  • Where: Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station
  • When: Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Admission: $1 per person, no registration requirements

Here's something for kids to enjoy at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station. Friday Night Live will be hosted at the community center for 5th-8th graders ages 10-14 for a night of music, food, and games. The best part of all, admission is only $1 per person!

LOOKING AHEAD 

Texas A&M School of Education & Human Development Fall Education Career fair

  • Where: Brazos County Expo in Bryan
  • When: Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Event webpage

Looking for a new career path? Check out the Texas A&M School of Education and Human Development's Fall Career fair on Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Click here to check out a list of recruiters attending the event.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Brazos Valley Blessings gives a sneak peak at what to expect at their annual Christmas Gala & Silent Auction at the Brazos Valley Museum in Bryan

Before You Leave, Check This Out