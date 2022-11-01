Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6

Here's what's happening around the Brazos Valley in the first weekend in November.

Where: Blackwater Draw in Bryan

When: Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.

Where: Richard Carter Park in College Station

When: Friday, Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Admission: Free

The A&M Garden Club will be hosting their annual Arbor Day celebration at Richard Carter Park in College Station from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to honor club members.

Where: Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church in Bryan

When: Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Movin' Melvin Brown, a tap dancer that has made stage appearances with names such as James Brown, BB King and Stevie Wonder in a myriad of venues around the world, is back in Bryan to perform at the Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church.

Where: Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station

When: Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: $1 per person, no registration requirements

Here's something for kids to enjoy at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station. Friday Night Live will be hosted at the community center for 5th-8th graders ages 10-14 for a night of music, food, and games. The best part of all, admission is only $1 per person!

LOOKING AHEAD

Where: Brazos County Expo in Bryan

When: Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

