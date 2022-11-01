Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6

TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November.
- Where: Blackwater Draw in Bryan
- When: Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Admission: Free
Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
- Where: Richard Carter Park in College Station
- When: Friday, Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Admission: Free
The A&M Garden Club will be hosting their annual Arbor Day celebration at Richard Carter Park in College Station from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to honor club members.
- Where: Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church in Bryan
- When: Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Event webpage
Movin' Melvin Brown, a tap dancer that has made stage appearances with names such as James Brown, BB King and Stevie Wonder in a myriad of venues around the world, is back in Bryan to perform at the Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church.
- Where: Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station
- When: Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Admission: $1 per person, no registration requirements
Here's something for kids to enjoy at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station. Friday Night Live will be hosted at the community center for 5th-8th graders ages 10-14 for a night of music, food, and games. The best part of all, admission is only $1 per person!
LOOKING AHEAD
- Where: Brazos County Expo in Bryan
- When: Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Event webpage
Looking for a new career path? Check out the Texas A&M School of Education and Human Development's Fall Career fair on Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Click here to check out a list of recruiters attending the event.