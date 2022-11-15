Brazos Valley Gives celebrates over $1 million in donations

Brazos Valley Gives is celebrating surpassing their goal of raising $1 million for non-profit organizations this year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brazos Valley Gives celebrated a record-breaking year at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center in honor of the start of National Philanthropy week.

On October 18, during its fourth annual Day of Giving, many across the Brazos Valley came together to raise more than $1 million in donations.

With their target not only met but exceeded, the group is now able to give back more to the 161 nonprofit organizations supported by Brazos Valley Gives.

"We love being able to give back and see these wonderful non-profits come together and be able to all have an opportunity to seek donations from the community as a whole," said Patricia Gerling, President of Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.