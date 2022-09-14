Brazos Valley Gives Day set for Tues, Oct. 18

Brazos Valley Gives Day is set for Tues, Oct. 18, but people can start giving to non-profits as early as Mon, Sept. 19.

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos Valley Gives Day is set to take place on Tues, Oct. 18, where people and businesses can donate to some of their favorite non-profit organizations.

Brazos Valley Gives Day started in 2018 and has provided thousands of dollars for countless non-profits across the Brazos Valley. This year, the organization said that they have more than 150 non-profits lined up for people to donate to.

The annual event is powered through the Community Foundation which was established in 2003 and has provided more than four million dollars in grants to organizations across the Brazos Valley.

Molly Watson, the Co-Chair for Brazos Valley Gives, said that their goal this year is to provide one million dollars for groups giving back to their communities.

“If you are a 501c3 in the Brazos Valley, then you can be a part. In the seven-county region, we have five out of those seven counties, we’re so excited to have some of those other counties join us this year,” said Watson.