Fifth annual Brazos Valley Gives begins in October

Brazos Valley Gives Day is celebrating its fifth year of fundraising, encouraging residents to pick a non-profit of their choosing to donate to.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos Valley Gives--the annual, large non-profit event--will celebrate its fifth anniversary this October.

“Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long of giving for our Brazos Valley and it culminates into one day which this year, it's Tuesday October 17, and that lasts from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. It's 18 hours of giving, it brings, the community together, it brings donors together, and it brings business and organizations together,” explained Co-Chair of Brazos Valley Gives, Molly Watson.

Over the past five years, the event has grown to represent every area in need.

“We have continuously gotten bigger and this year we have 167 non-profits," said Watson when describing how the initiative has grown. "Last year we raised $1.1 million and this year our goal is 1.25 (million) and we’ve already surpassed our goal for non-profits. It was 165 and we’re at 167 so the more non-profits, the more giving.”

Every resident has an opportunity to show support for initiatives they care about.

“If animals are your passion, you’ll find a non-profit that supports animal rescue. If the elderly are your passion, or feeding the homeless, you will find a non- profit that fits in your heart,” said Watson.

While monetary donations range from $10 to as much as you desire, there will also be physical drop-off areas as well as the option to donate online.

Watson shared the uniqueness of the event, “It's not a fundraiser that you go to and dress up--and those are wonderful too--but every single person can be a philanthropist on Brazos Valley Gives Day and I love that about it.”

