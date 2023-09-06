Brazos Valley Pride Weekend starts with a kick-off party at The 101

Those in the LGBTQ+ community and their allies have been celebrating pride month across the globe, but this weekend it's all about pride in Brazos Valley.

BRYAN, Texas — Friday was the official start of Brazos Valley Pride Weekend 2023 over at the 101 in Bryan. It started as just a picnic four years ago, but now it's the biggest three days of the year for those in the LGBTQ+ community in Bryan-College Station.

"Pride Weekend started as just the idea that we wanted to get together. We wanted to create space, an event, celebration for the local community here in B/CS and the greater Brazos Valley area," said Pride Community Center Board President, Josh Tutt.

All through Pride Month is a time to rejoice for those in the LGBTQ community, it's also a time of reflection. The Texas legislature introduced over 30 anti-LGBTQ bills this session alone, and their effects will significantly impact the next generation, according to Tutt.

"Young folks, even kids, especially high schoolers, college students, they see these things they decide whether or not they're going to come to school here, or they're going to leave and go out of state whether they're going to start a family here, or if they're going to leave for somewhere that they deem safer, where their health care access will be guaranteed," Tutt said.

Other weekend events include an afternoon party Saturday at Lake Bryan from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pride Night at Halo Drag Part from 10 p.m. to midnight, and a family-friendly Pride Picnic at Kinderhill on Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

"Brazos Valley Pride Weekend is about creating a safe space, a fun space, a joyful space, even in defiance of the opposition that we sometimes face, in our communities from our neighbors and families unfortunately," said Tutt.