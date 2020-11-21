From breaking a sweat to walking in a Winter Wonderland, the Brazos Valley is full of fun this weekend!

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — With just days left before Thanksgiving, folks may want to get some last minute shopping or even burn some calories before the big meal.

KAGS has you covered with lots of events in the Brazos Valley from Saturday November 20-21, 2020.

There is a lot of eating coming up this week, so for those that want to sneak a workout in can head to Innovative Fitness in College Station.

They have a free workout for all ages and levels starting at 9:30 Saturday morning.

Then, locals can cool down at the Lincoln Recreation Center for The Market: Pop Up Shop event.

Support small and up-and-coming black businesses with hourly drawings, door prizes, food, clothes, jewelry and more!

It all starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Folks can also get some holiday shopping done at The Grand Market at Post Oak Mall.

Support small businesses that will be selling handmade items and start checking off that Christmas list.

Santa’s Wonderland is FINALLY OPEN for the holiday season!

Christmas is bigger in Texas, y’all!🤠 We’re NOW open for our 23rd season! Join us this evening at 6:00PM for some Texas Christmas celebrations!🎅🏻🎄☃️



Take the family out for a hayride through a Winter Wonderland or just walk around for live music, food, games and more!

Pre-season Super Saver tickets start out at $21.95 for the kiddos and $26.95 for adults.

The prices go up Monday, November 23, 2020.

Then you can finish out your weekend for some music under the stars at Century Square.