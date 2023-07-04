Brenham community holds rally for shooting victim

17-year-old Marquise Williams was killed in a shooting that took place at a birthday party on Saturday, April 1.

The shooting happened before 10 p.m. on Saturday evening on East Tom Green Street. Shortly after, first responders arrived and found two shooting victims who were taken to the local Baylor Scott and White Emergency Room.

Williams was pronounced dead shortly after.

Brenham parents said that they got the calls from their kids shortly after they dropped them off.

“15 minutes after, she called, same thing, crying, saying, 'Momma come get me'," said Jamieca Burns, a parent whose child was at the party.

The Brenham Police Department started their investigation after the shooting started on Saturday evening. Since then, they've spoken with witnesses and acquired evidence to discover the suspect in the shooting.

A video was released after the shooting on social media, where people shared violent threats regarding the violent incident, which the department said is simply "tasteless."

“It was tasteless and unfortunate…we take every threat seriously, which is why we’re out here. Security is paramount," said Lloyd Powell, Acting Chief for the Brenham Police Department.

On Friday, the Brenham community held a 'No Gun Violence' rally to honor Marquise's life. The ceremony included a prayer for the Williams family, who was in attendance, and a balloon release for the teenager.

Tenisha, Williams' mother, said that her son was kind and loving to everyone he knew and she's choosing to remember the good memories of her son.

“That was my special son….He was a nice guy, loved everybody, sports, basketball, was always good in my eyes," said Tenisha.