Brenham Parks and Rec give guidance on available amenities as they continue reopening parks

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham Parks and Recreation is slowly opening up their local parks and amenities, but want visitors to enjoy their parks safely.

They are encouraging everyone to continue using precautions, including exercising physical distancing with all activities, washing your hands or using sanitizer after touching high-touch surfaces, and following CDC guidelines.

They’ve provided a graphic with all the amenities currently open to visitors, and the dates they can expect the rest of the amenities to become available to the public.