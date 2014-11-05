A Bryan family is being honored for a $40,000 donation towards a joint fundraising project spearheaded by Bryan ISD and Habitat for Humanity

A family was recognized for their $40,000 donation towards BISD & Habitat For Humanity for the build that will begin in January.

BRYAN, Texas — As we head into the new year, the Bryan Independent School district is making resolutions to help a family in need with their home build project in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity.

For a year, the district has worked to build a home for one deserving family in the Brazos Valley. The began hosting fundraisers across their campuses and getting an overwhelming amount of donations the community. This caught the attention of one Brazos County family--The ClearFields.

Board secretary Felicia Benford shared how overjoyed she and the board were about about gifting a family.

"They would match up to 40,000 and we raised over $40,000," said Benford.

At Monday's night board meeting, the family donated $40,000 to Bryan ISD and Habitat for Humanity further setting an example for their students on the power of giving back.

"We are happy and excited to say that January we will start building our Habitat house for a deserving and needy family in the community," said Benford. "We're just so happy to be able to show our students what it looks like to give back to the community and not receive and anything in return but just kindness and love."

Additionally, they are allowing all the students of BISD to be fully involved in every part of the build.

"Our students are gonna be involved with us 100 percent. The younger students might not be able to carry a hammer or drill, or a nail." said Benford. "They'll be able to do something and so we just want to get all our students involved in this process."