Bryan City Council hears latest comments on Rosemary sewer line

BRYAN, Texas — The potential for a sewer line to be placed in the Beverly Estates neighborhood has been discussed for nearly half a year in the Bryan-College Station area.

Residents on Rosemary Drive said that the sewer line would accommodate the growing Northgate area in College Station but would also negatively impact the home values of their neighborhood in Bryan.

“If these sewage pipes decide to make a home in our Pen Oak Creek backyard, I will seriously be considering moving homes for the fear of flooding," said resident, Lauren Mulvey.

Since the idea was first introduced, both the Cities of Bryan and College Station have yet to bring it up as an action item on either of their agendas. However, Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez has said that he wants to do what's best for Bryan citizens.

“What we can do is listen and ask our other councilmen... to listen with the same ears that we are listening," said Gutierrez.