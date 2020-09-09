Council members debated Tuesday over whether the lower property tax rate's proposed amount is enough. Plus, there's more news for Destination Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan City council met on Tuesday for several sessions and a workshop.

Council members approved their 2021 fiscal year budget of $415,127,701, with six members against and one for the amount.

Then, city council discussed the property tax rate that was proposed to be lowered by 1/10th of a cent.

That amount would save taxpayers about $3.60. Councilman Mike Sutherland doesn’t think that’s enough.

“I just think we need to help the people more and reduce that rate,” he said.

Councilman Ruben Marin disagreed with Sutherland and feels lowering the rate anymore would not be a good move.

“We’ve gone through that and if we lowered that tax rate to an extent," he said, "the detriment it would have to the citizens against our borrowing capacity which would cost us millions moving forward.”

Today's Bryan City Council meetings will be broadcast live at https://t.co/GuigYOvh5Y and on Suddenlink Channel 16.



The workshop begins at 2:30 p.m.. The Second Regular Meeting begins approximately 5:30 p.m.



Links to full agendas to come. pic.twitter.com/xmq3tI6iJq — City of Bryan (@CityofBryan) September 8, 2020

The original reduction was approved, and with city operations, the council got an update from Destination Bryan.

“We’re moving and shaking," said Executive Director John Friebele, "we’re trying to get the foundation set.”

Friebele submitted destination Bryan’s budget to city council.

It amounted to just over one million dollars with the money mostly coming from hotel occupancy taxes.

“Students coming back, move in weekend, the hurricane put a bunch of evacuees in town," Friebele said, "so slowly but surely the hotels are seeing more impact.”

With football season Destination Bryan hopes to help hotels see a bit more revenue this fall.