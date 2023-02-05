BCS Chamber of Commerce looks to get Brazos Valley residents employment opportunities with a job fair

On Thursday, May 4, the BCS Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair to improve low unemployment numbers in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's an economy that keeps on kicking.

As several Americans still struggle to find work while others are still adjusting to being back at work and recovering from job loss, a local job fair could help bring those who are unemployed back into the job market.

This Thursday at the Brazos Center from 1-4 p.m., the Bryan-College station Chamber of Commerce will host a free job fair thanks to a partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission.

Chamber President Glen Brewer shared how it's been a bleak future for many residents because of economic uncertainty, but this job fair could be the push people need to bring themselves back into the workforce.

"I mean you coming out of COVID and we're having supply chain issues, then we're having workforce issues," said Brewer. "The job fair is good because you're gonna put people looking for work right in front of people that are hiring for work and I don't think it gets better than that."

"When you go to the chamber job fair you have over 50 employers that are looking for jobs," Brewer said.

Ultimately, it's a win-win situation for everyone, according to the chamber president.

To participate, you don't even need a resume on-hand because the Chamber will have resources to ensure you have all you need to apply for a job. There is also a range of employers including construction, healthcare, hospitality, retail, technology and many more.

"There's two different groups to help you put together your resume and Spherion is out there with a booth they're taking head shots, for free," Brewer said. "We're trying to do everything we can to make sure we can help people get some meaningful employment."

It's one of many steps that have to be taken to get the economy back on track.

"The more that we can help make sure that our businesses are prospering, the more the entire community with prosper," Brewer said.