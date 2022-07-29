As a result of an ongoing drought, excessive heat, and excessive line breaks, the city requested voluntary water conservation from its residents on July 25.

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan has asked residents throughout Bryan neighborhoods to conserve water by using less water.

The City's Stage 1 Drought Contingency Plan is designed to prevent mandates from being implemented.

According to Kristy Smith, who lives in Bryan, her family has taken several steps to minimize their water consumption. She is concerned about the city's request because of the small garden that was created for her son Tim Barnes in order to improve his mental health.

The lack of rain has adversely affected Smith's family's garden and lawn.

"We need more rain, the lawn will come back," said Smith.

"It just evaporates so we're doing it late at night to conserve water and early in the morning he checks everything." said Smith.

According to Smith, it is imperative for their lawn and plants to be watered at night in order to prevent them from drying out. The purpose of this is to conserve water for the vegetables that will grow from them. As a result of extreme heat, the growth process is prolonged.

Smith said her son, Tim Barnes, plants seeds of joy in his heart while conserving water in his small garden.

"I find that gardening is really good for the soul and I just need to get myself out there and express myself and this is how I do it," said Barnes.

"Typically we fill a small container with soaking water and then wash from there, consciously we are trying to do our laundry on the weekday," said Smith.

"We never use our dishwasher, and we never run the water just to run it." said Smith.

In response to Bryan's request to conserve water, the Smith family is actively maintaining their garden and lawn.