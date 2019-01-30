BRYAN, Texas — As part of the "Fill the Boot," campaign, where Bryan and College Station Fire Departments raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Bryan firefighters exceeded their goal.

This year, firefighters planned to raise over 50 thousand dollars. Their total donation - $57,925.

Tuesday afternoon Bryan Fire was awarded the "Golden Boot Award" for raising the most money.

In turn, they got to cash in a reward. As part of a deal, if firefighters raised more than 50 thousand dollars, Bryan City Council members would have to take part in firefighter training.

So Mayor Andrew Nelson, alongside city council members Mike Southerland and Reuben Marin, suited up and took part in the action.

They went through drills that included pulling rope, crawling through barrels, dragging dummies and climbing stairs. Exercises that firefighters go through as new members and twice a year once on the job.

"We were able to get a taste of what the requirements are for firefighters are here in the City of Bryan," Mayor Nelson said.

But, as the workouts and drills ended, those who were involved said they know the bigger cause it is serving.

"There are over 20 families with children here in our county with muscle disease, so this gives us a chance to give back to these kiddos," said Daniel Buford, president of the Bryan Firefighters Association.

Money raised for MDA will be used to help children go to camp and with research.

If you want to still donate, you can do so here, or on the Bryan Firefighters Association's Facebook page.