Bryan woman hosting community pop-up shop with a school supply drive for the community

Audreka Turner, the owner of Hair With A Twist Boutique, is hosting her third annual community pop-up shop but with an education twist, collecting school supplies.

BRYAN, Texas — As the start of the new school year nears, a Black-owned business owner is bringing business owners together for a community pop-up shop.

With school one week away, a Bryan woman wanted to take on entrepreneurship with a different twist. Audreka Turner is a Bryan native that created 'Hair With A Twist Boutique', five years ago.

She had an idea to give back to the community like she intended to do when opening a shop for women. From clothes, jewelry, accessories, hair stylists, she transformed the shop into a one-stop all to bring people together through fashion.

"When it's time to go back to school I try to get a bunch of small business owners together, but I decided to bring downtown since downtown is starting to be the place to be," said Turner.

This will be Turner's third year hosting a community pop up shop. This time around, she's welcoming 35 vendors to the event.

"We will be here at hair with a twist boutique collecting supplies," she said. Hygiene items, clothes, backpacks, pencils, paper, and more are all welcomed.

Last year in march she was recognized for being one of the few black business owners in the area, turning her own struggles into a success story, while also hanging up her past troubles.

"I'm five years in, three years with a store front, I came from a little bit of nothing," Turner said.

Now, she's giving back and opening up shop for others in the community.

"I kind of reached out to everybody so this is the first year I got a mixture of some of everything that's gonna be out here."

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, people can come shop and give back where vendors will beset up in the boutiques parking lot space downtown in Bryan.

However, as both a business owner and mother of four, she understands it's not easy getting everything together for school.

"I know the struggle, I know how it is, one month you got it, next month you might not," Turner said.

Now she's thrilled to be helping those in the community, all while bringing love, happiness and help to the BCS.

"We could all be at, we could all show love, and we can all get business down here."

