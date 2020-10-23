Buddy Walk still going on to celebrate those with down syndrome in Brazos Valley

DSABV is putting on a virtual and social distanced 17th Annual Buddy Walk and ensures it will be just as fun as ones in years past.

BRYAN, Texas — The Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley is ready to put on its annual Buddy Walk, but this year the events will look a little different.

DSABV is putting on a virtual and social distanced 17th Annual Buddy Walk and ensures it will be just as fun as ones in years past. The association encourages everyone to get involved to celebrate and learn more about our friends in the community with an extra chromosome.

A big reason why the DSABV wanted to still put on their annual event is that the support it brings for families.

"Whether its virtual or in-person, the buddy walk gives parents the opportunity to connect and share best practices, tips and tricks and be able to encourage one another. Even doing that socially distanced will mean a lot to our members," said Melisa Spradlin, executive director of the DSABV.

For the next three days, the DSABV has something for the community to do.

Oct. 23: Facebook Live dance party - 6 pm

Oct. 24: Families walk their way in their communities, any time.

Oct. 25: A car parade walk celebration at First Baptist Church Bryan parking lot, 3 pm-5 pm.

Buddy Walk Registration – free (Buddy Walk – Walk Your Way Weekend Registration).

Virtual 5K Registration – $25 (includes t-shirt).