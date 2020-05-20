When you buy one mask from the organization, they will donate one to a senior in the Brazos Valley.

BRYAN, Texas — By now, most of us have seen or heard that wearing masks, even if you don’t feel sick, helps mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

A lot of people have gathered materials in their homes to make their own… but a local organization is giving folks a different way to get, and give PPE.

“I think right now is an opportunity for the community to band together to fight a common issue,” said Rhonda Watson, the Director of Access and Marketing at Hospice Brazos Valley.

Hospice Brazos Valley has served 17 area counties for almost 20 years, and when the pandemic began, they felt they had to do something.

“The Brazos Valley Hero Mask Project is to make sure that we are communicating how important it is to wear a mask when we’re out and about to diminish the spread of COVID-19,” Watson said.

When you buy a mask for $16 on their website, another mask will be distributed to a senior in the community.

Watson feels, “having this project benefit those who are most vulnerable would be a great win-win.”

Partnering with Hospice Brazos Valley to make the masks is local artist and entrepreneur, Brittany Lammerts, who said Watson, "told me who would qualify for the masks and I was like, absolutely. It was a no-brainer. I was like, this is another way to ensure that our vulnerable part of the community will have exactly what they need.”

Hopice Brazos Valley is coordinating with senior groups in the community to disseminate the masks, with 200 orders already.

“We’re really happy the community is embracing the message and supporting the cause... and we just thought a mask was simple but meaningful to folks in the community, especially seniors,” Watson said.