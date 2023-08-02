Brazos Valley Community Connect Project to include more than 30 non-profit organizations

The event will be held on Feb. 24 at First Baptist Church in Bryan.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — More than 30 local non-profits are banding together to create a one-stop shop for people to have all their needs met in one day.

The Brazos Valley Community Connection event will be held on February 24 at First Baptist Church of Bryan, and will have a wide range of non-profits to cater to every need.

“Signing people up for Medicaid, Medicare also family programs, or just utility or rent assistance all these different programs will be there, so it’s a variety for everybody," said Committee Chair Kayla Duncan. "Our main driving point is again, for people who fall through the cracks. That can be minorities, people of color, that can be age groups, like I think the elderly a lot of times get looked over we will have services for them or young mothers and fathers.”

There will be professionals helping residents better understand their medical needs and resources available to them.

“The A&M Nursing Department will have their nurses there to provide health screens and help people see if they’re prediabetic all of those kind of things," included Duncan. "They will also do cancer screenings and different things with people and help refer them to places like Health For All and different places there if they don’t have medical care.”

The event will accommodate all the needs of Brazos Valley residents to make sure no one is overlooked.