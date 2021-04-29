Catholic Charities of Central Texas hosting Giving Day for Brazos Valley

On Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., you can participate in a drive-thru celebration event as well as make a donation to the community.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Catholic Charities of Central Texas is hosting a special day that benefits the Brazos Valley in several ways. The Catholic Charities Giving Day will be held from 7:30a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1410 Cavitt Avenue in Bryan. All are welcome to come and celebrate the community.

The celebration is a drive-thru event and you can make a financial donation in several ways. You can do it at the event, or you can do it on the organization's website.

If you are a person in need or if you know someone in need, the organization is giving away basic hygiene items like diapers and hygiene kits. They won't let you get away on an empty stomach, either. They are giving out free tacos, donuts and more to anyone who drives through, even if you can't make a financial donation.

☀️Rise and shine #BrazosValley...Catholic Charities Giving Day starts in 30 minutes! Come drive by our event any time between 7:30 am - 1:30 pm TODAY.



Can't make it to our event? Join us in giving back by donating at https://t.co/3aOvQOgNYh 💙#collegestation #bryantx #BCSTX pic.twitter.com/PS5RUbAZ6O — CatholicCharitiesCTX (@CCcentraltexas) April 29, 2021