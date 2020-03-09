Catholic Charities providing essential items to those in need through drive-thru event

The organization also offers mental health services, financial assistance and more.

BRYAN, Texas — Six months into the pandemic, life may be returning back to some form of normalcy for some, but for others there's still a dire need for aid.

Catholic Charities recognizes this, and wants to help. On Thursday Sept. 3, the organization will be hosting a drive-thru event where those in need can come pick up essential items like diapers, personal hygiene kits, and COVID-19 support kits. Supplies will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event will be held at 1410 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Catholic Charities also has other services for those struggling during these times. They offer mental health services, disaster response, financial assistance, parenting and pregnancy resources, immigration legal services and veteran services.

To find out how Catholic Charities can assist you, visit their website or contact Kara Henderson at kara-henderson@ccctx.org or 512-567-7557.