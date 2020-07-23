Check out these 4 new Bryan parks opened this summer

It's #ParkandRecreationMonth, and what better way to spend it than by enjoying these brand new parks!

BRYAN, Texas — Summer is in full-swing, and while families are practicing social distancing, it doesn't mean they can't enjoy the outdoor amenities their city has to offer.

The City of Bryan has been working hard to provide the community four new playgrounds across the city; and two of the four are currently open just in time for National Parks and Recreation Month!

So check out these new and rebuilt playgrounds and see what other parks the city of Bryan has to offer on their website.

New playgrounds:

Camelot Park

Includes regular and handicap-accessible swings, slides and a large play area for kids.

Bryan Regional Athletic Complex

Currently under construction. Includes two shaded structures with slides and various climbing features.

Henderson Park

Includes a shaded play structure that features slides and several climbing features.

Sue Haswell Memorial Park