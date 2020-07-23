Check out these 4 new Bryan parks opened this summer

BRYAN, Texas — Summer is in full-swing, and while families are practicing social distancing, it doesn't mean they can't enjoy the outdoor amenities their city has to offer.
The City of Bryan has been working hard to provide the community four new playgrounds across the city; and two of the four are currently open just in time for National Parks and Recreation Month!
So check out these new and rebuilt playgrounds and see what other parks the city of Bryan has to offer on their website.
New playgrounds:
Camelot Park
Includes regular and handicap-accessible swings, slides and a large play area for kids.
Bryan Regional Athletic Complex
Currently under construction. Includes two shaded structures with slides and various climbing features.
Henderson Park
Includes a shaded play structure that features slides and several climbing features.
Sue Haswell Memorial Park
Currently under construction. Includes multiple slides, climbing features, swings and shaded areas with separate structures for older and younger children.
